Re: Memories come alive at historic Mission Theater [Village News, 6/27/24]

I would like to extend my profound thanks to Roy Moosa, owner of the Mission Theatre with assistance from Steve Britschgi, for allowing our family to hold The Celebration of Life for Paul on June 8.

This setting was the perfect venue as Paul and our sons, Justin and Andre, spent many years and happy memories performing on this stage.

Additionally, I would like to give my sincere thanks to Tim O'Leary, who submitted an article summarizing the event with words and pictures that captured the essence of the celebration.

With profound gratitude,

Iris Bourque