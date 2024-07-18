The assassination attempt on Donald Trump: A wake-up call for America's political rhetoric

Saturday, July 13, 2024, will be etched in the annals of American history as a day of unprecedented significance; a day when an attempt was made on the life of Donald Trump, the former president and leading candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The incident, which occurred during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, has left the nation reeling and searching for answers.

At presstime, there is limited information available and certainly there will be an investigation to see how the shooter was able to get within 130 yards when Secret Service is supposed to have up to 1000 yards secured.

There is a post, allegedly by one of the snipers on the roof at Trump’s rally, who says the shooter was in his sights for at least 3 minutes, but the head of the Secret Service refused to give the order to take out the shooter. He said 100% the top brass prevented him from killing the would-be assassin before he took shots at former President Trump.

As of Monday, as we are still gathering our thoughts and trying to make sense of this historic event, it is crucial to reflect on the climate that has led us to this moment.

The rally, which featured Trump alongside Senate candidate Dave McCormick and local officials, was abruptly interrupted by the sound of gunshots. Trump, in a moment of instinctive reaction, reached for his ear, dove to the floor, and was swiftly surrounded by Secret Service agents.

The scene, broadcast live, captured the raw intensity of the situation. Amid the chaos, Trump, bloodied but defiant, raised his fist and shouted "fight," embodying a resilience that many of his supporters found inspiring in the middle of the chaos.

In the immediate aftermath, news coverage varied dramatically, reflecting the polarized media landscape that has become all too familiar in recent years. Mainstream media outlets were quick to report the incident, but their narratives differed significantly. CNN's initial headline read, "Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at a rally," downplaying the severity of the event.

The Associated Press similarly reported, "Breaking: Donald Trump has been escorted off the stage by Secret Service during a rally after loud noises ring out in the crowd," avoiding any mention of gunshots or an assassination attempt.

The BBC's headline echoed this cautious approach: "Trump rushed off stage at rally as bangs heard," while the Washington Post stated, "Trump is fine after being rushed away from a rally when loud noises were heard, spokesperson says."

These reports were criticized for their perceived minimization of the danger Trump faced, particularly in contrast to outlets like the New York Post, which bluntly declared, "Bloodied but unbowed: Ex-president survives assassination bid."

Newsweek's headline, "MAGA responds with outrage after Donald Trump injured at Pennsylvania rally," shifted the focus to the reaction of Trump's supporters, illustrating how the media can shape public perception through selective emphasis.

As more details emerged, the narrative began to align more closely with the reality of what transpired. The New York Times eventually acknowledged the gravity of the situation with, "Trump hurt but safe after shooting," and the Daily News highlighted the broader implications: "Trump targeted at rally: Pennsylvania attack probed as assassination attempt; Secret Service kills gunman; one spectator dead."

This disparity in reporting underscores a broader issue: the pervasive, often incendiary rhetoric that has characterized American political discourse for the past decade.

For young individuals like Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old identified as the shooter, this environment can be particularly influential. Crook represents a generation that has grown up amidst a barrage of extreme and polarizing messages.

For years, Donald Trump has been painted as a threat to democracy, a Nazi, and an authoritarian by various media outlets and political figures. This relentless demonization can have a profound impact, particularly on impressionable minds.

When public figures and commentators label someone as an existential threat, it is not surprising that some individuals might take drastic actions, believing they are acting in defense of their country and are even a hero.

Examples of this dangerous rhetoric are plentiful. From David Corn's piece in Mother Jones calling Trump a "stochastic terrorist" to Kathy Griffin's infamous photo with a decapitated Trump head, the message has been clear: Trump is a danger that must be stopped at all costs.

Johnny Depp's remark, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" further exemplifies how casual references to violence have permeated our culture.

This charged atmosphere, combined with the dramatic coverage of Trump's every move, creates a volatile mix. When mainstream media downplays serious threats or frames events in a misleading way, it only exacerbates the problem. The failure to provide balanced, accurate reporting contributes to the climate of fear and mistrust that can drive individuals to extreme actions.

Moreover, the Secret Service's handling of the event raises critical questions. How did Crooks manage to position himself on a rooftop outside the secured perimeter with an AR-style rifle? Were there lapses in the advance work or the on-the-ground security measures?

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bonino has suggested that requests for increased protection were denied, though the agency has refuted this claim. These are issues that demand thorough investigation and accountability.

It has to be investigated. It was an assassination attempt after all. It has to be transparent. After all the bogus stories, I think people trust the rank and file secret service, FBI, CIA, etc. but not the leadership.

Not after Russiagate which was a fraud, Crossfire Hurricane fraud, the two attempts to impeach Trump. The 51 signatures on a letter fraudulently saying the Hunter Biden Laptop was Russian misinformation, Ex Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo stepping down from a powerful federal job to go to New York to prosecute Trump in one of a series of lawfare moves to keep him from being able to run for office.

There’s been a lot of shenanigans and it needs to stop. I’m frankly surprised he hasn’t been assassinated yet after all the hate and rhetoric.

As we reflect on this assassination attempt, we must confront the failures at multiple levels: the rhetoric that inflames, the media that misleads, and the security lapses that endanger.

Can we, as a nation, move beyond the hyperbolic and existential framing of political opponents? Can we engage in a discourse that, while passionate, remains grounded in respect and truth? The future of our democracy may well depend on it.

The media and Biden himself needs to stop mischaracterizing Trump as a wannabe dictator and all his supporters as dangerous.

It was Republicans who were shot during a Congressional Baseball Game for Charity; Abraham Lincoln, a Republican President who ran to fight slavery and unify the union, was assassinated; John F. Kennedy, a Democrat, William McKinley, a Republican and the 25th President of the United States, was assassinated. Robert F Kennedy, a Democrat, was also assassinated in 1968 and President Reagan, a Republican, was shot during an attempted assassination.

We need to turn down the rhetoric.