Boys & Girls Clubs of North County to open teen center July 19

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is excited to announce the opening of its new Teen Center on Friday, July 19. This one-of-a-kind Teen Center will occupy the club’s former administrative building located at 445 E Ivy St. just up the hill from the Ingold Clubhouse.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony, open to the greater community, will follow on Aug. 20, at 4:30 pm.

The Teen Center will provide local teens with a safe and engaging space to hang out with friends and connect with positive role models. Created with donations from generous community members and local foundations, the Teen Center will feature a tech lounge, snack bar, art activities, work readiness through volunteerism programs, homework assistance during the school year, field trips, and programs to support academics.

From July 19 to Aug. 2, the Teen Center will be open from 12-6 p.m. and lunch will be provided for free at noon. Club membership registration for 9th – 12th graders is free for 2024-2025. During the school year, the Teen Center will be open after school until 7 p.m., a healthy snack will be provided for free, and free transportation will be provided from Fallbrook High School.

"We are thrilled to open our new Teen Center and provide our local teens with a fun and supportive environment where they can learn, grow, and thrive," said Allison Barclay, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. "We believe that by offering a wide range of activities and programs with our amazing staff as role models. We can help our youth develop important life skills and reach their full potential."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 20 will be a celebratory event for the entire community, with local leaders, donors, and supporters in attendance. The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County invite all community members to join in the celebration. More details on the Ribbon Cutting to follow.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County Teen Center and the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony, follow it on Instagram @fallbrookteencenter, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org, or email [email protected].