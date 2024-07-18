NCTD awarded $10.2 Million for C Rail Corridor

Award provides critical funding to advance the Sprinter Corridor Service Improvement Project

OCEANSIDE – The North County Transit District announced the award of a $10.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to complete preliminary engineering and environmental clearance for the eastern segment of the Sprinter Corridor Service Improvement Project from Escondido to San Marcos, June 26.

"The Sprinter Corridor Service Improvement Project will pave the way for a transformational increase in transit service levels that will benefit communities throughout the region,” said NCTD Chief Executive Officer Shawn M. Donaghy. “Continuing to improve infrastructure on the corridor will enhance service and the rider experience on the Sprinter.”

The Sprinter Corridor Service Improvement Project will construct 9.5 miles of double tracking along North County San Diego’s Sprinter hybrid rail corridor. Funding from the RAISE program will complete environmental review and preliminary engineering for the segment of double tracking between the cities of San Marcos and Escondido and is a major milestone in efforts to double Sprinter service frequency from 30-minutes to 15-minutes.

“This project will increase the convenience of taking transit in North County, improving access to major regional employment centers, educational institutions, health care providers, and other essential destinations,” said NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson. “Getting more people out of their cars and on to transit will improve air quality and reduce congestion on adjacent roadways.”

The Sprinter Corridor supports NCTD Sprinter hybrid rail service as well as BNSF freight services. Double tracking will enable freight services to increase frequencies, enhancing the movement of freight and supporting an efficient supply chain in southern California.

“The Sprinter passenger train is a critical service for helping thousands of commuters, students, and travelers get where they need to go,” said U.S. Senator Alex Padilla. “I’m glad to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to deliver for San Diego County with this investment in safer, more reliable rail service from Palomar College to Escondido.

“This RAISE grant will boost Sprinter services, benefiting communities throughout the region, particularly communities suffering from poor air quality caused by highway congestion,” said U.S. Representative Scott Peters (CA-50). “This is a win for the climate and for public health.”

The award from the U.S. Department of Transportation builds upon funding NCTD received from Congressman Mike Levin (CA-49) and the Federal Transit Administration to modernize the Sprinter signal infrastructure. Together, signal modernization and double tracking will enhance public transit in North County San Diego and strengthen the region’s transportation infrastructure.