12U Warriors Baseball 'Live out a dream' in Cooperstown, N.Y., finish 6-1

FALLBROOK – The 12U Warriors baseball team, including Hudson Dent, Louie Medellin, Gauge Johnson, Noah Wilson, Matty Bausch, Adrian Salgado, Liam Rafalski, Gavin Artesi, Hudson Riccardi, Tanner Smith, Mathieu Riperton, Talin Gray and Emmet Zink, lived out a childhood dream they started planning for two years ago with a trip to Cooperstown, New York, to play in the biggest and most popular 12U baseball tournament in the Country.

A first for the small San Diego County town, the boys represented Fallbrook at the birthplace of baseball.

Lead by Coaches Jimmy Dent and Andrew Medellin, the Warriors faced teams from Ontario, Canada, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan and Utah, in their six pool play game schedule. Games started Tuesday, July 2, and the team played two games a day, for three days straight.

The Warriors came out on fire in game 1, pitching a combined no hitter from Rafalski, Salgado and Dent against the team from north of the border while putting up solid offensive numbers, hammering four homeruns, in the 10-0 victory.

Fallbrook duplicated game 1 when they faced off against a team from Illinois, with another combined no hitter from Johnson, Riccardi, Artesi and Smith and another multiple home run game on offense, powering past the Bearcats 13-0.

Games 3 and 4 saw the small-town boys, come up with two solid victories against a team from Colorado (15-1) and Michigan (7-0) improving their tournament record to 4-0 with excellent pitching from Wilson, Smith, Riccardi, Dent, Gray and Salgado, creating a buzz around the complex with only allowing two hits and one run in their first four games.

The final two pool play games had the Warriors plating 30 runs while Johnson, Dent, Wilson, Artesi and Gray allowed only three runs scored, and the 12U squad won the last two games against Illinois (10-0) and Utah (20-3), finishing pool play with a 6-0 record allowing four runs and scoring 74 in the span of the six games, clinching the No. 1 seed out of 47 teams.

The tournament of a lifetime came to an end when the Warriors dropped their sweet 16 game to the Old School Ducks, from Kansas City, Missouri, who eventually went on to the championship game finishing as runner up. The defeat was highlighted by a two run home run by "Sweet Lou," Louie Medellin.

Nine of the 13 Warriors hit home runs in the tournament including Rafalski, Gray, Dent, Riperton, Salgado, Bausch, Johnson, Zink and Medellin. Talin Gray led the team with four.

The Warrior's finished their 12U season with a very impressive 53-38-4 record.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School.