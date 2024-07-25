Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Angelopoulos raises final Fallbrook FFA goat into county fair FFA reserve champion

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jul 25, 2024 7:38pm0
Village News/Courtesy photo

Kostadina Angelopoulos poses with her goat Vinny after winning the FFA reserve champion designation.

Kostadina Angelopoulos was a Fallbrook High School freshman during the 2023-2024 academic year, so she had no previous National FFA Organization experience nor had she previously shown an animal at a fair.

The students in Doug Sehnert's agriculture class who desired to raise and show goats for the San Diego County Fair had a lottery to determine who would obtain goats and in which order they would choose their goat. Angelopoulos was the final student to pick a goat, and at the 2024 county fair's market livestock show her goat received FFA reserve champion designation.

"I was the last one to pi...

 

