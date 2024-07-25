Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Arnold chosen as Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jul 25, 2024 7:7pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photo count

Georgia Tech graduate Lianna Arnold points to the department she will be pursuing a doctoral degree in, nuclear engineering.

Lianna Arnold had been a lifelong Fallbrook resident, but after graduating as the Fallbrook High School valedictorian for the class of 2021, she attended the Georgia Institute of Technology.

She graduated from Georgia Tech in three years, and in April 2024, she was given the Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award for the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering.

Arnold also studied nuclear and radiological engineering at Georgia Tech.

"The professors were all very helpful," she said. "They made sure that every student has the opportunity that they want to graduate in their time....

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 