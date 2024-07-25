Arnold chosen as Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher

Lianna Arnold had been a lifelong Fallbrook resident, but after graduating as the Fallbrook High School valedictorian for the class of 2021, she attended the Georgia Institute of Technology.

She graduated from Georgia Tech in three years, and in April 2024, she was given the Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award for the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering.

Arnold also studied nuclear and radiological engineering at Georgia Tech.

"The professors were all very helpful," she said. "They made sure that every student has the opportunity that they want to graduate in their time....