Barbara Jean (Wasniewski) Kovacic, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, 86, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024. She was born and raised in North Chicago, Illinois, and has been a resident of Fallbrook, Calif. for the past 48 years.

She was married to her husband, George, for 56 years, until his passing in 2012. She retired after a career in nursing from Fallbrook Hospital as Infection Control and Quality Assurance Manager.

She is survived by her five children: daughters Lynn of Fallbrook, Cheryl (Jeremy) Long of Palm Springs, Calif.; Sandi (Monte) Machit of Cypress, Calif., and Annette (Curt) of Rossmoor, Calif.; son Doug (Jeanie) Kovacic of Fallbrook; brother-in-law Charles Kovacic of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and sister-in-law, Mary Lou VanKerkvoorde of Kenosha.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as many other nieces and nephews.

There will be a funeral mass at St Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m.