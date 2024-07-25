Fallbrook Quilt Guild to feature quilter Tina Curran in August

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild meeting Thursday, Aug. 1, will feature Tina Curran, a well-known quilter who designs her own patterns and creates lively art quilts, many of which she will be showing at the guild meeting.

Curran is also offering an all-day workshop Saturday, Aug. 3, to create the herringbone quilt and/or pillow she designed. If there are still some openings after members sign up and pay to attend, the workshop may become open to nonmembers.

The Fallbrook Quilt Guild is a dynamic nonprofit organization that presents fun and educational programs 10 months per year for people who are interested in learning about all facets of quilt-making, while enjoying the camaraderie of new quilters, seasoned quilters who are eager to share their knowledge and speakers from around the country who discuss their work and provide workshops. The guild also offers a “show and tell” time at every meeting, several raffles of quilting items and a quilt show and auction that helps raise funds for its community outreach program.

The guild meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, in Fallbrook. There is a free parking lot across from the Community Center, as well as in the corner lot at Heald Lane and Fallbrook Street, across from the Senior Center.

To meet the needs of both working and retired folks, the meetings are held at 1 p.m. during October through March and moves to 6 p.m. during April through September.

Guests can attend any meeting for $10. The guild’s annual membership fee is $50.

Anyone who is interested in quilting is welcome to join the Fallbrook Quilt Guild to learn new techniques and make new friends. For more information, visit http://fallbrookquiltguild.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Quilt Guild.