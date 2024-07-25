Fitzpatrick announced as a May 2024 UCA graduate

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Central Arkansas held fall commencement Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, in the Farris Center on campus. Lorena Fitzpatrick of Fallbrook graduated with a Master of Arts.
Degrees and certificates were conferred to approximately 1,600 graduates from the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and Graduate School.
