Fitzpatrick announced as a May 2024 UCA graduate

CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Central Arkansas held fall commencement Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, in the Farris Center on campus. Lorena Fitzpatrick of Fallbrook graduated with a Master of Arts.

Degrees and certificates were conferred to approximately 1,600 graduates from the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and Graduate School.

Submitted by University of Central Arkansas.