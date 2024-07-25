Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FLC adds plants to educational plot

Community Benefit Program committee member Rosie Redmond, left, learns about an educational project to add select plantings to the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Los Jilgueros Preserve from FLC Executive Director Karla Ibarra. The FLC received a $22,720 award from the Fallbrook Public Utility District for several projects at the preserve, this one to acquaint local students with the benefits of cultivating native plants like a variety of sage in Fallbrook's popular 40-acre environment.

