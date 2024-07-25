Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Maya Khoury earns Fallbrook High salutatorian honor

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jul 25, 2024 7:1pm0
Village News/Ahrend Studios photo count

Maya Khoury speaks to her fellow graduates at Fallbrook High's commencement ceremony.

Maya Khoury graduated from Fallbrook High School as the class of 2024 salutatorian.

"It was really cool and it was an honor, and it was fun giving the speech," Khoury said.

The valedictorian and salutatorian selections utilize weighted GPA. Advanced classes including advanced placement courses provide an extra grade point. Khoury received an "A" grade in all of her high school courses.

The Advanced Placement chemistry class taught by Marin Pinnell was the hardest course for Khoury, she said.

"That class was really difficult," Khoury said.

Khoury said her favorite high school class was the Adva...

 

