Maya Khoury earns Fallbrook High salutatorian honor

Maya Khoury graduated from Fallbrook High School as the class of 2024 salutatorian.

"It was really cool and it was an honor, and it was fun giving the speech," Khoury said.

The valedictorian and salutatorian selections utilize weighted GPA. Advanced classes including advanced placement courses provide an extra grade point. Khoury received an "A" grade in all of her high school courses.

The Advanced Placement chemistry class taught by Marin Pinnell was the hardest course for Khoury, she said.

"That class was really difficult," Khoury said.

Khoury said her favorite high school class was the Adva...