MWD grants SDG&E easement in Rainbow

San Diego Gas & Electric is planning to replace some ancillary pipes around SDG&E’s Rainbow pressure limiting station. An easement to use land owned by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California was necessary, and the MWD board approved the granting of a permanent easement to SDG&E Tuesday, July 9.

The easement area encompasses 1,685 square feet. SDG&E will pay MWD $13,100, which covers $5,100 for the fair market value of the easement and $8,000 for MWD processing of the action.

The facility is where the natural gas supply enters SDG&E’s service territory from the Southern Californ...