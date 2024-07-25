Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

MWD grants SDG&E easement in Rainbow

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jul 25, 2024 7:33pm0
San Diego Gas & Electric is planning to replace some ancillary pipes around SDG&E’s Rainbow pressure limiting station. An easement to use land owned by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California was necessary, and the MWD board approved the granting of a permanent easement to SDG&E Tuesday, July 9.

The easement area encompasses 1,685 square feet. SDG&E will pay MWD $13,100, which covers $5,100 for the fair market value of the easement and $8,000 for MWD processing of the action.

The facility is where the natural gas supply enters SDG&E’s service territory from the Southern Californ...

 

