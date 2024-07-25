Rainbow Water announces winners of the 2024 Student Poster Contest

FALLBROOK – Rainbow Municipal Water District announced the winners of the 2024 Water Awareness Poster Contest at the July 16 Communications and Customer Service Committee meeting.

The top winners in the contest are Ivy Shadzi, Jones Titera, Lillian Nixon, and Selma Haven of Bonsall Elementary School.

Rainbow Water General Manager Jake Wiley recognized the fourth grade student artists at the meeting for their outstanding artistic achievement and presented each artist with an award, certificate, and art supplies.

The four student artists will move forward to compete in the 33rd annual regional w...