Wilson graduates from Fallbrook High School as valedictorian

When Anthony Wilson began ninth grade as a Fallbrook High School student in 2020, he set a goal to graduate as the class of 2024 valedictorian. And in June 2024, he gave the valedictorian address at the graduation ceremony.

"I'm glad that I was able to keep that plan," Wilson said. "I am extremely grateful. It takes hard work, but it paid off."

Wilson received an "A" grade in every class he took at Fallbrook High School. Extra grade points are given for advanced classes including Advanced Placement courses.

The Advanced Placement calculus class taught by Debbie Berg was Wilson's favorite, he s...