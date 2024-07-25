Women's connection brunch to include fashion show

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection presents a Summer Fashion show and brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, Friday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping.

The fashion show will be provided by Norma Camberos, owner of Tatos boutique, a new clothing store in downtown Fallbrook. Summer designs of clothes, handcrafted handbags and other colorful and cute accessories will be modeled by seven local ladies in two different outfits each.

All are invited to come join the fun and support this new business in Fallbrook . Also stop by her shop located at 139 S. Main Ave..

The guest speaker will be Maria Cuenca-Ursu, a retired technology and finance professional who will share "Life is a puzzle until you find the Missing Peace."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]. Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.