Art classes offered at The Gallery

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Artist Association has a line-up of ongoing affordable art classes presented to the community and being given at The Gallery in downtown Fallbrook.

Through-out the year, several opportunities can be explored with art using different media. Intermediate Watercolor classes will be taught by Ruth Parker on some Fridays with a fee of $35; students are to bring their own supplies. Call 760-505-7238 for more information.

The Gallery also presents Life Drawing on Thursday evenings with Julia Gravois. The Life Drawing class is non-instructed and features live models, a great way...