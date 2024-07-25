Ballet/opera coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Mission Theater introduces Fallbrook's own original ballet/opera family troupe, Cinballera Entertainment, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25.

The year 2024 is the 100th anniversary of opera composer Giacomo Puccini's death. In its own homage to this momentous event, Cinballera Entertainment presents Puccini's "La Fanciulla del West," aka "The Girl of the Golden West!"

This tale of the Wild West that has it all... a girl, an outlaw, a sheriff, and a love worth more than all the gold in California!

In this, Cinballera's eighth performance and its first grand opera, it...