Fallbrook Art Center presents annual Gift Show: Fusion of Artistry

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center, 103 S. Main Avenue in Fallbrook, will present its annual Gift Show – "Fusion of Artistry," running through Sunday, Aug. 18. The show presents fresh and innovative works of art across all disciplines, creating a melting pot of artistic expression.

The Fusion of Artistry has led to the emergence of new and innovative expressions that push the boundaries of traditional art forms. By incorporating elements from different mediums, artists create hybrid expressions that challenge conventional notions and allow for the exploration of new techniques, materials and...