Fallbrook Music Society announces 47th concert season

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society's 47th concert season encompasses an outstanding array of performances with a lineup that promises to deliver a fresh variety of exceptional performers and a wide variety of genres ranging from Jazz to South American Tango, a cello quartet playing David Popper to Queen – to a world-renowned classical pianist.

"We are proud to be a major presenter of world-class concerts right here in Fallbrook," says Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society. "This season promises to be one of the best, most diverse seasons in Fallbrook Music Society's long history."...