Langer Baker wins more awards

Last updated Jul 25, 2024
Village News/Courtesy photos

Colleen Aichle, sponsor of Fallbrook Art Association's special show featuring the sky, Is happy to see Karen Langer Baker's painting was awarded third place.

count

FALLBROOK – Karen Langer Baker has been collecting ribbons lately. In addition to an honorable mention at the San Diego County Fine Art exhibit, she received the following awards, a third place in Fallbrook Art Association's special show featuring the sky; a second place in Temecula Valley Art League's annual special judged show, and received two first place awards in FAA's July show, for an abstract monotype and an oil pastel of a resting model.

Submitted by Karen Langer Baker....

 

