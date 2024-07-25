Berry given five awards including two firsts at fair's gem and minerals exhibit

Rainbow resident Meg Berry won five awards including two first-place ribbons at the San Diego County Fair’s gems, minerals and jewelry exhibition.

Berry received first place in the mixed display class involving a full case with a variety of minerals and all lapidary or jewelry work done by the exhibitor. In the carving – professional class she swept first, second and third place.

The awards were given during Berry’s 50th year faceting, or cutting, gemstones.

“I’ve dug for the stuff, and I’d much rather sit and let someone else bring it to me,” she said.

Berry is originally from Kalamazoo, Mich...