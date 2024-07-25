D'Vine Path accepts $51,000 FRHD grant

FALLBROOK – On Wednesday, July 10, D'Vine Path accepted a grant from the Fallbrook Regional Health District for $51,000 with all proceeds going towards the "Life I Can" Healthy Lifestyles program. Multiple D'Vine Path representatives were in attendance at the FRHD Board of Directors meeting for the presentation of the grant awards.

The "Life I Can" Healthy Lifestyle curriculum is centered around the students and improving their overall health. This includes mental health and physical health, exercise, nutrition training and participation in social activities.

The curriculum has been specifical...