Meals on Wheels collects fans to keep seniors cool this summer

Last updated Jul 25, 2024 6:45pm0
Village News/Courtesy photo count

Meals on Wheels volunteers display some of the fans that have been donated for seniors.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The summer heat is finally here and to help local seniors stay cool, Meals on Wheels San Diego County is collecting new fans for its clients through July 31.

Many seniors in the community lack air conditioning, making the high summer temperatures particularly dangerous for them as their body's ability to regulate heat wanes as they age, leaving seniors susceptible to heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and other conditions.

Symptoms can creep in out of nowhere, and their impacts can be life-threatening and sometimes even fatal.

Meals on Wheels San Diego...

 

