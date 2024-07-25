Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Now available: CalRx-branded naloxone

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced June 21 that CalRx®-branded over the counter naloxone HCL nasal spray, 4 mg, will be available for free to eligible organizations through the Naloxone Distribution Project (NDP).

This follows the state’s contract with Amneal Pharmaceuticals to purchase an OTC naloxone nasal spray product through CalRx®’s Naloxone Access Initiative at a significantly lower price.

CalRx-branded naloxone coming off the production line

CalRx-branded naloxone coming off the production line

 

