Protecting your vision

VISTA – Are you getting your eyes checked? Vision problems and serious eye conditions can go completely unnoticed. With the help of an optometrist, eye diseases can be diagnosed early and potential vision loss prevented or slowed down.

Cataracts are one of the leading causes of blindness. A cataract is a clouding of the lens inside of your eye. Depending on the type of cataract, it can develop slowly or quickly and can affect one or both eyes.

While aging is the main cause, other risk factors include diabetes, smoking, too much sun exposure, trauma to the eye and long-term use of certain medic...