Sehnert closes out FFA career with supreme grand champion steer

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jul 25, 2024 7:46pm0
Mallory Sehnert, third from right, poses with her supreme grand champion steer RJ, family and the fair judge at the San Diego County Fair..

Mallory Sehnert will actually conclude her Future Farmers of America career, at least as a member of FFA, Oct. 23-26 at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis. Her final FFA event as an exhibitor was the 2024 San Diego County Fair, and one of the steers she raised was selected as the supreme grand champion.

"It was an amazing way to end my FFA career," Sehnert said.

This year Sehnert showed two steers and a pig at the county fair's market livestock show. All three of the animals won their weight classes. Sehnert also took first place in the showmanship competition.

"It was an amazing week...

 

