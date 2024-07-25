Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SI joint problems: Prevalence, warning signs, and treatment

Shelby Ramsey, Special to the Village News | Last updated Jul 25, 2024 6:39pm0
Sacroiliitis is painful inflammation in the joints where your spine connects to your pelvis (your sacroiliac joints – "SI joints"). It causes pain in your lower back, butt (buttock muscles) or legs.

SI joint problems can be elusive, disabling and are more common than you may realize.

To kick things off, let's understand:

· What the medical term is

· The definition, and

· What the symptoms are

"Sacroiliitis is painful inflammation in the joints where your spine connects to your pelvis (your sacroiliac joints – "SI joints"). It causes pain in your lower back, butt (buttock muscles) or legs," the Cleveland Clinic states.

For those who have sought out an accurate diagnosis and proposed treatment plan, many are met with being misdiagnosed (stating it is the L4/L5 area instead of SI joints).

Mo...

 

