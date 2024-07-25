U.S. News & World Report names Temecula Valley Hospital among Best Hospitals

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2024-2025 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Stroke. It is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their health care providers in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specia...