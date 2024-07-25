Accused murderer Zielinski ruled incompetent to stand trial

Brian Francis Zielinski, the transient arrested for murder in Fallbrook on Feb. 9, 2024, had a hearing in Federal Court in San Diego on Friday, July 12. The judge ruled him incompetent to stand trial at this time.

Zielinski appeared sober and somber at the hearing, presenting a stark contrast to his demeanor in February. However, after determining the defendant not currently mentally competent to stand trial, she encouraged the public defender to ensure Zielinski continues taking his medication and working with doctors, noting that future orders could depend on his compliance.

The next hearing...