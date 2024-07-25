California Announces $300 Million in New Funding to Move Homeless People Out of Encampments

California is making nearly $300 million available to locals to help move even more individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness from encampments into housing. This new round of funding builds on the $415 million the state has already awarded to cities, counties, and continuums of care to clean up encampments and house people living on the street.

To date, California has provided $415 million to locals to move people from encampments into housing and get those encampments cleaned up. Now, the state is making an additional $299 million available to locals to build on the state's progress a...