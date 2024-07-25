Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California Announces $300 Million in New Funding to Move Homeless People Out of Encampments

California is making nearly $300 million available to locals to help move even more individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness from encampments into housing. This new round of funding builds on the $415 million the state has already awarded to cities, counties, and continuums of care to clean up encampments and house people living on the street.

