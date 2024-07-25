Fallbrook A Leer names new speaker for July 27

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook A Leer (Read in Fallbrook) is celebrating its 20th annual day of literacy and service on Saturday, July 27 and is honored to announce Manuel H. Bernal, president of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, as the event keynote speaker.

Student winners of the poetry and essay contests will also be recognized, and one lucky family will receive a donated computer and printer.

The event will be held at Maie Ellis Elementary School at 400 W. Elder St. and is held in honor of Cesar Chavez's life's work benefitting immigrant workers and their families.

A Leer is an award-winning program tha...