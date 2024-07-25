Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook A Leer names new speaker for July 27

Last updated Jul 25, 2024 8:4pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photo count

Manuel H. Bernal, president of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, is the keynote speaker for the Fallbrook A Leer event, July 27.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook A Leer (Read in Fallbrook) is celebrating its 20th annual day of literacy and service on Saturday, July 27 and is honored to announce Manuel H. Bernal, president of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, as the event keynote speaker.

Student winners of the poetry and essay contests will also be recognized, and one lucky family will receive a donated computer and printer.

The event will be held at Maie Ellis Elementary School at 400 W. Elder St. and is held in honor of Cesar Chavez's life's work benefitting immigrant workers and their families.

A Leer is an award-winning program tha...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 07/26/2024 21:45