Fallbrook native serves where future Navy warfighters train

Sailors are some of the most highly trained people on the planet, and this training begins at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, otherwise known as boot camp. Every enlisted sailor starts their Navy journey at boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois.

Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Chavez, a native of Fallbrook, is currently stationed at NSGL as an instructor with Naval Education and Training Command.

Chavez graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2017 and joined the Navy seven years ago.

"I joined the Navy to defend my country and for stability," Chavez said. "I wanted to start...