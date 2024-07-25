Fire Hydrant Struck in Two-Vehicle Collision

Tonight at approximately 9:06 PM, a vehicle accident occurred involving two vehicles and a fire hydrant at the intersection of North Brandon and East Mission streets. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles struck the fire hydrant, causing significant water damage and knocking down a pedestrian crosswalk sign.

Emergency responders arrived on scene, Additional units were dispatched and arrived shortly after to assist with the situation.

The collision resulted in possibly one party sustaining injuries, as noted in the log at 9:44 PM, with a call to the authorities inquiring about the location of the injured person. The specific details of the injuries and the condition of the individuals involved have not been disclosed at this time.

As a result of the accident, road closures were implemented at North Brandon at East Mission and East Mission at Orange, causing significant traffic disruptions. At 9:18 PM, it was noted that the roads were shut down, and a request was made for two tow trucks to clear the damaged vehicles.

Adams Towing was notified at 9:19 PM, and an estimated time of arrival was requested shortly after. The cleanup and recovery efforts continued late into the night, with CHP officers notifying the county roads department about the downed crosswalk sign and fire hydrant.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while the cleanup and repairs are completed.