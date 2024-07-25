NCFPD earns Hard Charger award

Cain fourth

This year, North County Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Zach Cain was fourth in the Firefighter Demolition Derby, which was part of the San Diego County Fair, but he had a more significant achievement.

The Firefighter Demolition Derby raises money for the Burn Institute. The Hard Charger Award is given to the fire department which raised the most money for the Burn Institute, and the North County Fire Protection District received this year's Hard Charger Award.

"Our union and our firefighters worked really hard to be the top fundraising team," Cain said.

Approximately 20 members...