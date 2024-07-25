Residential Fire Contained in Fallbrook

A fire broke out at a residence located at 2946 Vista Del Rio on Sunday evening, July 28, around 6:42 p.m. The blaze originated in the garage/driveway area of the two-story home, involving several cars and renovation materials that were being moved onto the driveway.

According to North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) Public Information Officer Capt. Choi, crews responded swiftly and were able to contain the fire to the garage, preventing it from spreading to the main structure of the house. "We were able to save the house and stop the fire at the garage," said Capt. Choi.

During the operation, firefighters rescued three kittens from the garage, which were safely removed from the scene. The fire also sparked a small vegetation fire, but NCFPD crews quickly managed to stop its spread.

On Monday morning, July 29, a follow-up call reported smoldering at the same location. Crews responded promptly and ensured the situation was fully contained.

Further details will be provided as they become available.