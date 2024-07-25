Rotary Club Of Fallbrook celebrates July 4th

FALLBROOK – Many in the community celebrated July 4th by attending the Rotary Club of Fallbrook's Pancake Breakfast and Celebration held at the Fallbrook Community Center.

Breakfast, consisting of pancakes, sausage, orange slices, coffee, and orange juice was served to 341 guests, an increase from last year's 295 guests. Major Market provided much support associated with the food acquisition and preparation.

Attendees enjoyed the opening program that included the Presentation of Colors done by the Fallbrook Union High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, the Flag Salute, and Invocation. Scouts fro...