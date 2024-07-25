SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
July 13
100 blk S. Mercedes Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property
July 14
1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Medical Examiners case - Death
July 15
35800 blk Bay Sable Ln. Assist other agency - Death
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Traffic stop - Expired registration, driving without valid driver's license, possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
200 blk Via Cassandra Arrest - Prowler - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
4900 blk Dulin Rd. Fraud
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Subject stop - Misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant
July 16
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Felony bench warrant (our agency)
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance for sale
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle
5500 blk Mission Rd. Recovery of stolen vehicle
2300 blk Green Valley Rd. Arrest - Display of weapon in a threatening or intimidating manner - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, contempt of court: violation of protective order
800 blk La Palma Dr. Petty theft - From vehicle
2100 blk Green Briar Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
July 17
3200 blk Old Hwy 395 Burglary - Commercial
Hwy 76 E / Horse Creek Ranch Rd. Welfare check
100 blk S. Mercedes Rd. Assist other agency - Misc. incidents
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order
100 blk E. Ivy St. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
2900 blk Los Alisos Dr. Burglary - Residential
July 18
800 blk S. Wisconsin Ave. Petty theft - From motor vehicle
35100 blk Orchard Trail Petty theft - From motor vehicle
1900 blk Carriage Ln. Grand theft - From building
5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess marijuana while driving, expired registration, unlawful display of reg: intent non-compliance, possess controlled substance paraphernalia
Reche Rd. / S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance, two plates required
July 19
600 blk E. Elder St. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury and obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury
5000 blk Olive Hill Rd. Petty theft - All other larceny
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Subject stop - Found property
Mission Rd. / Sterling View Vandalism - Vehicle
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
Via Monserate / La Canada Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Expired registration, possess narcotic controlled substance/controlled substance and paraphernalia
July 20
2900 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Found narcotics/narcotic seizure
3100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Petty theft - All other larceny
5500 blk Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order
