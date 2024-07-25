SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

July 13

100 blk S. Mercedes Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property

July 14

1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Medical Examiners case - Death

July 15

35800 blk Bay Sable Ln. Assist other agency - Death

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Traffic stop - Expired registration, driving without valid driver's license, possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

200 blk Via Cassandra Arrest - Prowler - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

4900 blk Dulin Rd. Fraud

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Subject stop - Misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant

July 16

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Felony bench warrant (our agency)

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance for sale

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle

5500 blk Mission Rd. Recovery of stolen vehicle

2300 blk Green Valley Rd. Arrest - Display of weapon in a threatening or intimidating manner - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, contempt of court: violation of protective order

800 blk La Palma Dr. Petty theft - From vehicle

2100 blk Green Briar Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

July 17

3200 blk Old Hwy 395 Burglary - Commercial

Hwy 76 E / Horse Creek Ranch Rd. Welfare check

100 blk S. Mercedes Rd. Assist other agency - Misc. incidents

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order

100 blk E. Ivy St. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

2900 blk Los Alisos Dr. Burglary - Residential

July 18

800 blk S. Wisconsin Ave. Petty theft - From motor vehicle

35100 blk Orchard Trail Petty theft - From motor vehicle

1900 blk Carriage Ln. Grand theft - From building

5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess marijuana while driving, expired registration, unlawful display of reg: intent non-compliance, possess controlled substance paraphernalia

Reche Rd. / S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance, two plates required

July 19

600 blk E. Elder St. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury and obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury

5000 blk Olive Hill Rd. Petty theft - All other larceny

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Subject stop - Found property

Mission Rd. / Sterling View Vandalism - Vehicle

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

Via Monserate / La Canada Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Expired registration, possess narcotic controlled substance/controlled substance and paraphernalia

July 20

2900 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Found narcotics/narcotic seizure

3100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Petty theft - All other larceny

5500 blk Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order