Trail Fire 100% contained; 12 acres burned

UPDATE: As of 4 pm Monday, July 29, the Trial Fire is 100% contained. The acres burned was held to 12.

UPDATE: As of 7:30 am Monday morning, July 29, the Trail Fire remains at 12 acres and is 85% contained. No structures were damaged, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

As of 6:30 PM on Sunday, July 28, Cal Fire reported that the Trail Fire, which burned 12 acres, was 75% contained. Earlier evacuation orders were lifted as of 2:30 PM.

The Trail Fire, a vegetation fire, had been burning in the 38000 area of Harris Trail in DeLuz. The fire initially spread moderately, covering 3 to 4 acres, but had since grown to 12 acres. Fortunately, no structures were burned and no injuries were reported.

Resources were deployed from North County Fire, Cal Fire, San Diego Fire, and Riverside County. The firefighting effort included three air tankers, two helicopters, and a fixed-wing aircraft. As of the latest update at 11:54 AM, crews were making good progress, and the air tankers had been released.

The cause of the fire remained unknown. Firefighters continued with mop-up operations and constructed containment lines to prevent further spread. The CHP implemented a roadblock at Harris Truck Trail and DeLuz Road to ensure public safety.

PIO Choi commented that this is the first time that the Genasys Evacuation system was used and in order for that system to work, you have to know what zone you are in. To read about the app, go to: https://www.villagenews.com/story/2024/07/25/news/new-fire-alert-app-to-minimize-evacuations/76620.html.

More will be reported as information becomes available.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Early version story and updates

As of 6:30 pm CalFire was reporting 12 acres burned with 75% containment

As of 2:30 All of the evacuation orders that had been ordered earlier were lifted.

UPDATE: 11:54 am NCFPD PIO Choi reports that the "Trail Fire is currently about 8 acres. Crews are making good progress. Three air tankers and two copters and one air attack group supervisor over the air. Tankers have been released. Making good progress."

The Trail Fire is vegetation fire burning in the 38000 area of Harris Trail, at a moderate spread that is 3 to 4 acres in DeLuz, according to North County Fire PIO Capt. John Choi. There aren't any structures that are threatened that have been reported so far, according to Choi. So far resources are coming from North County Fire, Cal Fire, and Riverside County. There is a fixed wing aircraft assigned as well as at least one helicopter. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The CHP has a roadblock at Harris Truck Trail and DeLuz Rd.