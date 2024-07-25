Worker of the Week is a former Miss Fallbrook

Village News/David Landry photo
Naomi Delgado, Admin Secretary at James E. Potter Junior High, adds a student's information to the school database. Delgado was born and schooled in Fallbrook and became Miss Fallbrook in 1994. She started her career in 2003 at Fallbrook High in the Human Resources department and in 2006 was promoted into the Human Resources Management position at the district office of FUESD. She attended San Diego State and received a bachelor's degree in liberal arts. Delgado is also the Board Secretary for D'Vine Path, a non-profit program for adults with autism and other disabilities, specializing in horticulture, viticulture, hospitality and social skills. On her time off, she is studying to be a wine expert and is now at a Level W2 Expert. Her husband David, the love of her life, is a Fire Captain for LA County Fire. Her son Jaden Aaron and daughter Audrey Marie are everything to her. She loves family time hiking, nature walks and wine tasting events, not in that order.
