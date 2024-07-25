Border chaos continues

There is a lot going on in our country right now, but I wanted to note that the San Diego Border

sector is still seeing large numbers of illegal immigrants. U.S. Border Patrol facilities in the San Diego region are at 150% capacity, with more than 1,500 migrants in custody as of Tuesday morning, July 16.

I also wanted to inform you of a disturbing meeting that took place recently. Two whistleblowers discussed their experiences working at the Pomona Emergency Intake Site.

They spoke about significant issues when attempting to address issues with administrators. According to them, instead of being reunited with their parents, many children were trafficked.

According to the whistleblowers, the program was plagued by numerous fraudulent documents, officials often neglected to meet face-to-face with sponsors – a critical step in the process – and children were sent to invalid or unsafe locations, including abandoned houses and non-existent addresses. In one shocking instance, a child in Michigan was sent to an open field despite a previous 911 call reporting screams for help from that location.

The most damning part of the testimony was this quote from one of the whistleblowers: “Please understand, this is nothing less than taxpayer-funded child slavery, sanctioned by the government.”

The testimonies were harrowing, underscoring severe flaws and potential abuses within the system that must be addressed urgently.

A few months ago, I mentioned the scene at the Iris Avenue transit. As the Border Patrol buses pull up, migrants, predominantly young males between the ages of 20 and 35, disembark with a sense of bewilderment. They are dropped on the curb and vulnerable to exploitation, including human trafficking, as they are essentially abandoned.

We have no way of tracking how many individuals are staying in our communities, falling prey to human traffickers or slipping through the cracks of our broken immigration system.

These stories are heartbreaking and are just one of the aspects of the broken immigration system.