Common sense legislation for SVPs

Last week, a rally of over two hundred people opposing placement of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) in a rural Poway neighborhood was held at Garden Road Park. Fortunately, Mayor Steve Vaus received a call from the Director of State Hospitals just prior to the start of the rally announcing that the placement had been withdrawn. The rally instantly turned into a victory celebration.

It shouldn’t be necessary for communities to hold rallies, mount letter writing campaigns and enlist support from elected officials to prevent SVPs from being placed in residential neighborhoods where they pose a danger to public safety.

Historically, the state has placed SVPs in rural areas lacking resources for proper supervision. In this case, the SVP had been convicted of heinous crimes against children, along with other offenses.

The home selected for this placement was located two miles from an elementary school, one mile from a therapeutic riding center specializing in riding therapy for disabled adults and children, and was immediately adjacent to homes where multiple children live.

SVPs by definition have been diagnosed with a mental disorder giving them a “high likelihood to reoffend.” This location was entirely inappropriate, and should never have been under consideration.

Happily, legislation that may resolve this ongoing issue and make future rallies of this type unnecessary is moving forward. I have joined Senator Brian Jones to co-author SB 1074, which will make public safety a priority consideration when SVPs are placed in any community, and ensure that leases are approved by the Department of State Hospitals prior to signing the lease agreement.

SB 1074 has an urgency clause which puts it into effect immediately upon the Governor’s signature. The bill passed the Senate without opposition May 22, and was forwarded to the Assembly, where it passed the Public Safety Committee unanimously on July 2.

The Assembly is now in summer recess, but will reconvene Aug. 5. SB 1074 must receive final approval by Aug. 31, when we adjourn. The bill has broad bipartisan support and prospects for final passage look bright.