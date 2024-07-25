Re: 'The assassination attempt on Donald Trump: A wake-up call for America's political rhetoric' [Village News, Letter, 7/18/24]

Publisher Julie Reeder's commentary of July 18, "was an excellent summation of how Democrats, dishonest media, and strangely unprotective Secret Service leaders added up to near death for President Trump.

Written in Reeder's get-to-the-point style, she moves quickly from the seemingly intentional lack of protection for Trump, to the media's downplaying of the obvious assignation attempt. Possibly because it interfered with some suggestions that the whole thing was staged, they initially ignored the tragic death of one rally attendee and the serious injuries to two others.

On the earlier attempts to eliminate Trump, she writes, "... Russiagate, which was a fraud, Crossfire Hurricane fraud, the two attempts to impeach Trump. The 51 signatures on a letter fraudulently saying the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian misinformation, Ex Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo stepping down from a powerful federal job to go to New York to prosecute Trump in one of a series of lawfare moves to keep him from being able to run for office."

Her point is that Trump's political opponents have used every possible nasty, unfounded accusation to whip up such potentially lethal hysteria, known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In what I suspect was a sly-fox move by Reeder, her article follows a letter full of outrage and completely false Trump accusations: "He's told 35,000 lies." Trump is a "good friend of dictators," the "sending a violent mob to ransack the American Capitol" hoax, the "injecting yourself with bleach" hoax, and the "some Nazis are very fine people," otherwise known as the Charlottesville hoax are just some of them.

Here's my personal favorite: "breathtaking grift by Trump and his children.." The irony was strong in this one.

David Lewis