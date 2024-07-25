The newest 'conspiracy theory' is born

During the House Oversight Committee Hearing, a few Congressmen referred to reports that became public after the attempted assassination of former President Trump, analyzing the sounds of gunshots and suggesting that there was possibly more than one shooter.

There were suggestions that Crooks was possibly a “patsy” and was meeting with someone who may be in government in the months or weeks leading up to the shooting. What does all this mean? Time will tell.

Separate from the forensic shooting analysis, The Heritage Foundation compiled another report using mobile ad data. The analysis showed that a frequent visitor to Crooks’ Pennsylvania home also visited a building in D.C. near an FBI office, suggesting that Crooks may not have been working alone.

The Oversight Project identified nine devices linked to AD-IDs that have been located at Crooks’ home and workplace over the past year.

According to the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, “We found the assassin’s connections through our in-depth analysis of mobile ad data to track movements of Crooks and his associates.”

The Oversight Project released a map highlighting all the significant locations in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, associated with Crooks’ home and workplace.

“For the protection of whistleblowers and our investigation, we will not be sharing further information with the congressional task force due to the connective tissue between that entity and FBI, USSS, and other entities,” the Oversight Project said.

Times are different now. There are so many independent channels for news and information on the internet that can’t be controlled and these reports and investigations are more influential than in past years.

Is this the newest conspiracy theory? Hopefully it doesn’t turn out to be true like the prior “conspiracies” that turned out to be true, like the Russian Hoax and fake dossier that turned out to be paid for by Hillary’s campaign, the letter with 51 signatures from government officials claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, etc. etc., that COVID wasn’t created in a lab, that Ivermectin is just “horse paste” and that the shots were “safe and effective.” There are so many of them the last few years, it’s hard to keep track!

The next few months will be interesting. Hopefully the Secret Service will now give Robert Kennedy Jr. the protection he deserves after losing both his dad and his uncle to assassinations.