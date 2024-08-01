Annual summer barbeque offered at Hilltop Center

FALLBROOK – Residents can mark their calendars for Saturday, Aug. 10 for a fun summer barbeque at the Hilltop Center, to be held under the shaded patio from 5-8 p.m.

The barbeque will feature a choice of organic grass-fed beef burgers or Hebrew National all-beef kosher hot dogs served with potato salad, coleslaw, Bush's baked beans, chips and dip. Drink choices will include beer, wine, soda and bottled water; dessert to include an assortment of cookies or brownies baked by Anne Popovich.

This event will be highlighted by the musical entertainment of the renowned musician Lee Coulter. There will be 50-50 ticket drawings with some extraordinary prizes. Tickets will be available at the door, $20 per person or $30 for two.

The Hilltop Center is at 331 E. Elder St.

