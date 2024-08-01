Bible studies for women offered at SonRise

FALLBROOK – Women of the community are invited to a fall Bible study series titled "Discerning the Voice of God" by Priscilla Shirer, exploring how to recognize when God is speaking directly to them in their daily lives.

This small group study is scheduled Sept. 5 through Nov. 21 at SonRise Christian Fellowship, Thursday mornings, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Call Ann with all inquiries 760-505-6227.

An evening study titled "Grace in the Wilderness" exploring the book of 1 Peter, is also available every other Thursday running Sept. 26 through Nov. 14, 6:30-8 p.m. Study guides need to be ordered by Sept. 12

All interested women in the community are welcome regardless of church affiliation. For information and registration contact SonRise Christian Fellowship at 760-728-5804.

Submitted by SonRise Christian Fellowship.