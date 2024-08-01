We bid farewell to Donald C. Kraatz, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, who departed from this world June 12, 2024. Don was peacefully at home with his family. He leaves behind a legacy of warmth and kindness.

Don was born on Dec. 28, 1930, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. His parents were Carl and Margaret Kraatz. His family moved to California in 1945. Don attended University High School in Los Angeles, and he later graduated from Stanford University (Class of 1954) in Economics.

Don married his high school sweetheart Patricia Grimwood in 1953, creating a loving bond for 70 years. After graduation, Don joined the Army Medical Corps as a First Lieutenant where he was stationed in Munich, Germany, and later received a degree from the American Institute of Foreign Trade.

Don and Patti were blessed with four children: Jeffrey, Gordon, Laura, and David, and their families have lovingly grown to nine grandchildren, and twin great-grandchildren on the way.

Don had a varied professional career in real estate development and services in Hawaii, and Los Angeles. He retired in 1990, and thoroughly enjoyed 30 years in beautiful Fallbrook with his loving wife Patti. Don had many passions – beloved husband, family man, sports, photography, and walking.

The depth of love and kindness he shared with so many will forever remain in our hearts.

Don will be greatly missed.