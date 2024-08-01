Fallbrook FFA swine group first and third in pen of three at county fair

Four Fallbrook FFA pigs first in weight class, four others second

The San Diego County Fair’s market livestock show has awards for a pen of three pigs together from the same organization, and Fallbrook High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter took both first and third in the pen of three competition.

In addition to the Fallbrook FFA success with the pen of three, four pigs raised by Fallbrook FFA members won their weight class while four others placed second in their weight class.

“As a group we were really competitive this year,” said Fallbrook High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Sabrina Stanwick.

The market livestock show included 28 Fal...