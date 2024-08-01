Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook FFA swine group first and third in pen of three at county fair

Four Fallbrook FFA pigs first in weight class, four others second

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Aug 01, 2024 2:58pm0
The San Diego County Fair’s market livestock show has awards for a pen of three pigs together from the same organization, and Fallbrook High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter took both first and third in the pen of three competition.

In addition to the Fallbrook FFA success with the pen of three, four pigs raised by Fallbrook FFA members won their weight class while four others placed second in their weight class.

“As a group we were really competitive this year,” said Fallbrook High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Sabrina Stanwick.

The market livestock show included 28 Fal...

 

