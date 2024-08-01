FPUD declares four parcels as surplus property

Two properties totaling four legal parcels currently owned by the Fallbrook Public Utility District have been declared surplus property.

The FPUD board voted 3-0 July 22, with Jennifer DeMeo and Don McDougal absent, to declare the two properties as surplus. FPUD will retain easements over the parcels once they are sold.

One of the properties is a 4.45-acre parcel on DeLuz Murrieta Road while three adjacent 0.93-acre legal parcels are on Dickey Street which is just west of Green Canyon Road.

FPUD and the DeLuz Heights Municipal Water District merged in 1990. The property on DeLuz Murrieta Road...