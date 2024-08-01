Morris raises county fair's supreme grand champion market lamb

Fallbrook 4-H Club member Alan Morris raised the supreme grand champion market lamb at this year's San Diego County Fair.

The June 25-30 market livestock show also included breeding animals as well as market animals, and exhibitors could also enter an animal as a progress animal which is designated for a future show rather than for market at the county fair. Morris raised both the champion crossbreed ewe and the reserve champion crossbreed ewe in the breed sheep competition, and he also raised the grand champion progress lamb.

"I did pretty good," Morris said.

During the county fair Morris sho...